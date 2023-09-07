Interpol has data on over 130,000 terrorists and their accomplices

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Interpol database has information about more than 130,000 terrorists and their accomplices, as well as fingerprint cards and DNA of 665,000 people, whose traces were retrieved from sites of terror attacks, Valery Kalachev, chief of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Interior Ministry, said in an interview with TASS.

"As of the end of last year, Interpol’s data store held data on more than 130,000 people involved in terrorist activities, as well as on persons assisting them. Apart from that, the databases contain identification data (dactocards and DNA) for 665,000 people, whose traces were retrieved from sites of terrorism-related crimes," he said.

He noted that fighting terrorism is the most important area of international cooperation within Interpol. Russian law enforcement agencies take part in a number of Interpol ani-terrorist projects and operations. "Thirst of all, they include fighting against foreign terrorists and militants, as well as those who support them financially and logistically," he said.

According to Kalachev, one of the most efficient and widely used instrument in this area is the system of special Interpol notifications - the so-called Green Notices warning law enforcement agencies of other states that an individual may be likely a threat to public security. "The use of such notices helps prevent criminal activities of such individuals, restricting their possibilities to enter other countries and reducing their chances to be overlooked by law enforcement agencies," he said.

According to Interpol, Green Notice is issued "to provide warning about a person’s criminal activities, where the person is considered to be a possible threat to public safety.".