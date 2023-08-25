MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region has been completely destroyed as a result of hostilities, with not a single building left intact, the region’s acting governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, has said.

"Rabotino, for all intents and purposes, does not exist. It only exists on a map. In reality, there is no such village anymore. There were such fierce battles there that there are only the frames of houses and ruined structures left of it," he said on Russia’s TV Channel One.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, told TASS that the Ukrainian command was transferring fresh units from the 10th Corps, the Marun tactical group and the 47th brigade, to the Rabotino area to augment the 82nd brigade already located in this sector of the line of engagement. Also, Rogov added that the Ukrainian army had lost over 1,000 men from the 10th Army Corps in attacks on Rabotino since late July.