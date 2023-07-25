All hope not lost on grain deal — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The grain deal has not been completely scrapped, merely suspended, and Moscow is ready to return to it if the Russia-related obligations stipulated by the deal are implemented in real life.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov made this comment talking to reporters on Tuesday.

"Many statements have already been made on the grain deal, including by the President himself. You can’t say it any better. In my opinion, the situation is now clear. For a number of reasons that were repeatedly stated by everyone, in particular, by the President, we stopped participating in this deal from July 18," Ushakov said.

"That means that the deal has not been completely phased out, it has simply been suspended, since the Russian part of this package solution is not being implemented at all," Ushakov added.

The grain deal, which provided for the safe export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea and created conditions for the export of agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia, was concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. Since then, it has been extended several times.

On July 17, Russia refused to continue participating in the initiative, since the other parties did not fulfill their obligations in that part of the agreement that concerned the supply of Russian products to the world market. Putin assured that Moscow could resume the grain deal if all the promises made to it were fully fulfilled.