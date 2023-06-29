Kremlin says predictability of US policy is important, doesn’t comment on Biden’s health

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in having a predictable US policy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, when asked if Russia was concerned about the health of US President Joe Biden.

"Of course, it is important for everyone that the United States remain predictable, maintain an objective assessment of what is happening, be interested in getting information from the right sources in order to draw for itself an objective and correct picture of the world. We are really interested in this," the spokesman said.

"We are monitoring the situation very closely, and of course we hope that Mr. President [of the United States] was referring to Ukraine during yesterday's statement," Peskov said, referring to Biden's question-and-answer session with reporters when he confused Ukraine with Iraq.

"As for the information about [Biden's] health condition, I do not consider it right to comment on it," he said.