Serbia remains neutral, unwilling to join NATO, says Russian envoy to Belgrade

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Serbia still does not intend to join NATO and will continue to remain neutral, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Tuesday.

"Belgrade has repeatedly confirmed its official position, as far as NATO is concerned, it [the position] remains the same: the neutral status of the country," the diplomat said at a meeting of the Valdai discussion club.

According to him, there are forces in Serbia which, despite the opinion of the absolute majority, believe that Belgrade should seriously consider joining NATO and forget the 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia. "In this case, these are all Washington’s theses and attitudes, repeatedly voiced by the US ambassador to Belgrade. Quite cynical, straightforward and rude," the ambassador pointed out.