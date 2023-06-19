TASS presents documentary about Erdogan at Turkish embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman has presented a documentary about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Turkey’s embassy in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reports.

The film was made for the Formula of Power series. Participating in the event were Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, a number of foreign ambassadors and TASS senior management.

Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar noted Gusman's professionalism and expressed gratitude for this special project which recounts the details of the Turkish leader’s life and political career. He also presented Erdogan's own book, entitled A Fairer World Is Possible, to all those present.

"Regarding Turkish-Russian relations, under the leadership of our presidents, we are determined to strengthen them in all respects and at all levels," Samsar said. "Personally, it has been a privilege and an honor for me as the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to witness and be an active participant in the growing relations between our countries."

Gusman, in turn, thanked the head of the Turkish diplomatic mission for the Turkish leader’s book. He emphasized that "the ideas in this book were central to the documentary."

"Our program has been on the air for more than 22 years. It has thrown the spotlight on more than four hundred personalities. But President Erdogan is the only one we've had the honor of interviewing four times," Gusman noted. "We now have one wish and one hope - to meet with President Erdogan for a fifth time and to learn again about his plans for the future."

On May 28, Erdogan won Turkey’s presidential election runoff by a 52.18% majority vote.