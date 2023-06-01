US’ denial of support for Ukraine’s attacks in Russia ‘not worth a penny’ — ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. Washington is demonstrating indifference to Kiev’s crimes by allocating another package of military assistance to a sum of 300 million US dollars to it and its statements that it allegedly doesn’t support Ukrainian army’s attacks in Russia "are not worth a penny," Russian Ambassador said on Wednesday, commenting on the US security assistance to Ukraine announced on May 31.

"We have noted the persistence of the administration in the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis. The authorities are again proudly talking about providing financial assistance and another batch of materiel to their crazed Kiev puppets. At the same time, they are inciting European satellites to fetter Russia's technological development with additional trade barriers," he was quoted as saying on the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel.

"And this is right after a series of terrorist attacks by US proteges in Moscow and the Moscow region. Instead of calling the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime to account, Washington is demonstratively showing indifference to the crimes of Banderites. Public statements by the White House that they allegedly do not support the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the very heart of our Motherland are not worth a penny," he stressed.

"The new US "security package", totaling $300 million, effectively fuels the rotten regime in Kiev," he added.