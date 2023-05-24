Russia not to interfere in other states’ internal affairs, including Moldova — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia does not interfere in internal affairs of other states, including Moldova, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Wednesday.

"Unlike Western states, Russia does not interfere in internal affairs of other states, including Moldova," she said. "We are convinced that normalization of ties with our country and preservation of existing benefits from participation in the CIS is in the interest of Moldova and its citizens."

Zakharova called on the Moldovan leadership to "take the entire spectrum of people’s opinions into consideration and to avoid actions that would lead to political polarization and artificial destabilization of public life of the republic.".