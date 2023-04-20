Ukrainian military fires high-explosive rockets at Shakhtyorsk in DPR

DONETSK, April 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired high-explosive rockets with MLRS at the town of Shakhtyorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, on Wednesday, seriously injuring one person and damaging a coal mine, the DPR's office at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination for Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) said on Thursday.

"DPR specialists in the JCCC confirmed the instance of Shakhtyorsk’s shelling with BM-30 MLRS Smerch, as well as specified the direction of fire and the type of missiles. The enemy’s fire was from positions between Konstantinovka and Pleshcheyevka. High explosive 9M55F rockets were used," the report says.

As a result of the shelling a truck driver was seriously wounded and the infrastructure of one of the mines was damaged.

Earlier, the DPR’s office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said that the Ukrainian military had fired four rockets with MLRS at Shakhtyorsk, but did not specify the type of artillery system.