AGM-88 HARM antiradar missile fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk

DONETSK, April 18. /TASS/. An AGM-88 HARM antiradar missile of US make was fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk’s Kievsky district, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Tuesday.

"The enemy fired an AGM-88 HARM antiradar missile at Donetsk (Kievsky district) at 5:55 p.m. Moscow time," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to Donetsk’s mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, the missile damaged a residential house.

According to the mission, thirty-nine 155mm shells have been fired at Donetsk since morning.