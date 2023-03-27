Mercenaries fighting in Ukrainian army speak English, Spanish, Arabic — Russian MP

DONETSK, March 27. /TASS/. Mercenaries fighting on the Ukrainian side communicate in English, German, Spanish, Polish and Arabic, says Russian State Duma legislator Sergey Sokol, who takes part in the special military operation.

"[Conversations are intercepted in Donbass] in English, German, sometimes in Spanish, often in Polish, and even in Arabic," Sokol told TASS on Monday.

He noted that when captured, foreign mercenaries often change their tune about taking part in the conflict and complain about conditions on the front lines. "It seems that they expected this to be just military tourism: to come, hang out, show off, get some money, and then leave. It turns out everything is much more serious for them than they imagine," Sokol stressed.

The presence of foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian army has been reported since last spring, with Polish mercenaries being mentioned most often.