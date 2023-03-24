Russia to respond to US’ ban on travels beyond 25-mile zone — Russia’s mission to UN

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Moscow will mirror Washington’s ban on travels by employees of the Russian mission to the United Nations beyond the 25-mile zone around the UN headquarters in New York, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Plyansky said on Friday.

"After all, [they] must bear in mind that these measures will be mirrored. Naturally, we will respond tit-for-tat to such unfriendly steps as the 25-mile zone," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Polyansky, many Russian diplomats cannot leave the United States, even for a short period of time, because they would not be able to return due to the absence of an American visa. "Obviously, it is an element of psychological pressure. <…> They are trying to hamper our work, to show that they don’t want to see us here," the diplomat added.