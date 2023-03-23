Some countries only understand language of force, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Some countries and blocs only listen to the language of force so there is no point in reasoning with them, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"There is no point in negotiating with some countries, blocs and communities of countries because they only understand the language of force," the politician noted in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS, and users of the VKontakte social media network.

According to Medvedev, the West miscalculated when it refused to provide security guarantees to Russia in 2021. "You know, I got the impression that until recently, they did not take Russia’s resolve seriously, the resolve of its president to do what we eventually did. And they miscalculated," he noted.

"The current ramifications are much more complicated than they would have been had they signed a document with us last December," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman said.