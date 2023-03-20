Putin-Xi meeting scheduled for 4.30 p.m. — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will shake hands on Monday afternoon, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"In the afternoon, approximately at 4.30 p.m. Moscow time, President Putin's international agenda for today will continue. There will be a meeting with Xi Jinping," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He explained that the two leaders would have a one-on-one conversation, which would continue over an informal lunch.

"Today there will be an informal but direct and very important meeting between Putin and Xi. The heads of state will raise the most pressing issues at their discretion," Peskov stressed.

Peskov recalled that the main day of Xi's visit would be Tuesday, March 21. The program is expected to start at 3.00 p.m. Moscow time.

"First, there will be an official ceremony, then one-on-one talks, talks with delegations taking part, the signing of documents, and a statement for the media. Also, there will be a state banquet. The visit’s program is extensive," Peskov concluded, adding that all these events "will proceed one by one, everything will take place in the Grand Kremlin Palace.".