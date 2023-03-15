Afghan fighters work with Russian forces in Ukraine, Wagner PMC founder says

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. A small number of Afghan fighters work with Russian forces in Ukraine, Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said Wednesday.
"Yes, indeed, Afghan fighters work in the Wagner PMC in small numbers. We have an artillery unit, which was previously trained in operation of US-made artillery systems, M-777 howitzers; plus, they work with Javelin anti-tank systems, etc., - whatever we manage to buy from Ukrainian units or take as trophies," Prigozhin said, according to his press office’s Telegram channel.