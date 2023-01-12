Anti-Russian sanctions block transportation of submarine back to India after refit — daily

NEW DELHI, January 12. /TASS/. There are some transportation and other problems with one of India’s diesel-electric submarines after a major refit in Severodvinsk amid Western sanctions on Russia, the Times of India reported on Thursday, citing sources.

"India is facing some problems in transporting back the submarine. The [Indian] Navy in October last year had wanted to arrange the `sea-lift’ of its Russian-origin INS Sindhuratna on a commercial transport dock ship from the Severdvinsk shipyard in Russia to Mumbai. But the force has now changed the tender for transportation," the Indian newspaper said.

According to the sources, the plan now is to sail the submarine to a Norwegian port in February and then carry it to Mumbai. The transit will take 35 days.

INS Sindhuratna had gone for an upgrade in Severodvinsk after a major accident in February 2014 that left two officers killed.

The Sindhuratna is a Russian Type 877EKM (NATO Kilo-class) submarine. The Indian Navy operates six Russian submarines.