Brazilian president intends to enhance his country's role in world affairs – FC speaker

BRASILIA, January 1. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has expressed interest in enhancing his country's role in world affairs, the speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament), Valentina Matviyenko, said following a meeting with the Brazilian head of state.

"I would say that the new year 2023 has begun with a major informal summit that has attracted many states [that sent their delegations to Brazil for the presidential inauguration]. It took place in a BRICS country - Brazil. I think this is a great symbol and, of course, a gesture of respect for Brazil as a very influential state in the world, a state with great potential for economic development, influence in the world and interest, as President Lula da Silva emphasized during our meeting, in increasing its role in international processes and in world affairs, as well as in the changes that the United Nations requires to be an impartial political institution that ensures peaceful and stable development on the globe," said Matviyenko, who leads the Russian delegation. She believes that "the results of the summit in Brazil will require thorough analysis.".