Belgorod Region has enough air defense systems to deflect attacks — Governor

BELGOROD, December 22. /TASS/. The amount of air defense systems in the Belgorod Region is sufficient to fend off attacks by Ukraine’s armed forces, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov told journalists, speaking before a session of the State Council on Thursday.

"The air defense system in the Belgorod Region is working quite well and the residents there are very grateful. So I cannot say that we need an additional number [of air defense systems]," the official said, replying to a question on the number of such systems in the region.

The Belgorod Region is being regularly shelled by the Ukrainian side and a high (yellow) level of terrorist threat is in effect across the region until January 5.