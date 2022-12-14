Head of Chechnya reports major weapons and ammo cache discovered in Zaporozhye Region

GROZNY, December 14. /TASS/. Chechen Special Purpose Mobile Unit (OMON) fighters together with Dagestani Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR) "Yastreb" ["Hawk"] discovered a major weapons and ammunition cache during the cleanup in the Zaporozhye Region, Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel Wednesday.

"Cleanup measures in designated areas continue. Fighters of OMON ‘Akhmat-Fortress’ and OMON ‘Akhamat-Grozny,’ together with employees of Dagestani SOBR ‘Yastreb’ discovered a major weapons and ammunition cache during a cleanup in the Zaporozhye Region. Most likely, the nationalists were preparing another sabotage, which, had it succeeded, could have to led to quite tragic consequences," Kadyrov said.

According to Kadyrov, the cleanup team thwarted the saboteurs’ plans to destabilize the situation on the liberated territories.