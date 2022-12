DONETSK, December 6. /TASS/. Maria Pirogova, a member of the parliament of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), has been killed in shelling by Ukrainian troops, a spokesman for the DPR People’s Militia told TASS on Tuesday.

"We confirm her death," the spokesman said.

Maria Pirogova, 29, has been member of the DPR People’s Council since 2018.