Senior diplomat says Russia didn’t change its doctrinal approaches to nuclear weapons

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. There have been no changes in Russia's doctrinal approaches to nuclear weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during a Channel One TV broadcast on Monday.

"As we have repeatedly noted both publicly and in contacts with the Americans: there have been no changes in Russian doctrinal approaches to this topic. Everything remains in the same and within the same framework as set forth in our military doctrine and the foundations of the state policy in the area of nuclear deterrence," the senior diplomat said.

However, according to Ryabkov, the irresponsible, extremely aggressive, extremely pushy course that Washington is pursuing is bringing everyone closer to a dangerous line. "We warn against continuing this line," he added.