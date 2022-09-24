Putin approves easier procedure to grant citizenship to foreigners serving in Russian army

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law stipulating that foreigners serving in the Russian army can apply for Russian citizenship without presenting a residence permit, according to the law published on the official portal of legal information.

Foreigners who have signed a contract with the Russian Armed Forces for at least a year are eligible for this procedure. Amendments are made to the law ‘On Citizenship of the Russian Federation.’

Foreign contract servicemen are exempt from having resided continuously in Russia for five years after obtaining a residence permit prior to applying for citizenship.