Plan of special military operation in Ukraine remains as it is, says Putin

SAMARKAND, September 16./TASS/. The plan of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine remains unchanged, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The plan is not subject to adjustment," the president said in reply to a journalist’s question at a news conference.

Putin explained that "the general staff makes on-the-spot decisions in the course of the operation, something is considered as key," while the main goal "is the liberation of the entire territory of Donbass. This work continues.".