MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. About 2,000 mercenaries from the US, the UK, Poland and other countries are part of the battle array of the Ukrainian armed forces across the Kharkov Region, a representative of the regional law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"We have information that there about 2,000 foreign mercenaries from the so-called International Legion along the Kharkov axis. They are predominantly Americans, British, Poles and Slovaks," the representative revealed.

Earlier, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, said on Rossiya-24 TV that 5,000 people had been able to evacuate from the Kharkov region to Russia in recent days. It’s already impossible to leave the north of the region, and the Ukrainian forces are conducting heavy-handed repressive acts there.