Putin discusses provision of housing to military with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council to discuss issues of provision of housing to the Russian military.

"We have a very important matter to discuss today - the provision of housing to Russian servicemen," he said opening the meeting.

He also welcomed the results of the Eastern Economic Forum, which ended in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok. "I would like to thank all who took part in the preparation for the Eastern Economic Forum. It was held at a high level and with good results," Putin said "Many important issues were raised, many contracts and deals were signed, many useful negotiations were conducted."

The meeting was attended by speaker of the Federation Council (upper parliament house) Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the State Duma (lower parliament house) Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, head of the presidential administration Anton Vaino, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, and Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin.