DONETSK, September 7. /TASS/. A report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on its mission’s visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) is of a very composed nature because of a pressure exerted on behalf of Ukraine and the West, Natalia Nikonorova, the Foreign Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on Wednesday.

"It is a very composed report and we do understand the reasons behind it," Nikonorova told journalists commenting on the IAEA’s report, published on Tuesday. "We do understand that all international organizations, including the IAEA, are subjected to an enormous pressure on behalf of Ukraine and its Western allies - the United States and the collective Europe."

Nikonorova said that in view of such reasons it was hard for the IAEA to come up with a sincere and honest report advising that it should be Ukraine to stop shelling the NPP. "This is why they came up with such curtailed report."

She also expressed hope that this document "will nevertheless result in positive consequences" and the nuclear power plant’s shelling, which poses a danger not to Zaporozhye region alone, would cease.

On September 1, the IAEA mission led by the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi entered the liberated part of the Zaporozhye Region via Ukraine-controlled territory in order to inspect the Zaporozhye nuclear facility. The mission was supposed to assess the physical damage and the plant’s safety and security systems.

On September 6, the IAEA summarized the inspection of Ukrainian nuclear sites and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in particular. In its report published on Tuesday, the agency called to establish a protection zone around the power plant in order to prevent nuclear accidents.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting Tuesday, IAEA Director General Grossi underscored that he would present the sides with proposals on ensuring the ZNPP’s security.

Energodar, which is the site of the Zaporozhye plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power facility, has been the target of shelling attacks by the Ukrainian military over the past few weeks. When carrying out its strikes against the nuclear power plant, the Kiev regime is using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by Russian air defense systems. However, some rockets hit the NPP’s infrastructural facilities, including nuclear waste storage sites.