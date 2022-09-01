Kiev attempts to disrupt IAEA’s visit to Zaporozhye NPP trying to take it over

"Today, about 6:00 Moscow time, Ukrainian troops in two sabotage groups on seven boats numbering up to 60 people debarked on the shore of the Kakhovskoye reservoir three kilometers to the north-east of the Zaporozhye NPP and attempted to take over the power plant," the military agency said, adding that Russia’s armed forces took measures to eliminate the adversary, including the use of aviation.

The ministry specified that since 8:00 Moscow time, the Ukrainian army had been shelling the site of the mission’s visit in the vicinity of the Vasilyevka populated locality and the Zaporozhye NPP. In particular, four shells exploded within 400 meters of the first nuclear unit. "The Kiev regime’s provocation is aiming to undermine the visit of the IAEA’s working group to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," it stressed.

On Thursday morning, the IAEA mission left the city of Zaporozhye in the direction of the Zaporozhye NPP. On Monday, TASS sources at the UN specified that the mission would travel to the nuclear facility through the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Earlier, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi stated that he was planning to organize a constant mission of the IAEA experts at the power plant. Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that Russia welcomed this initiative. The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, is controlled by Russian troops.