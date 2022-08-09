Unfriendly attitude to Russia makes some countries forget everything — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Some countries forget everything because of their unfriendly attitude to Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

When commenting on the Estonian prime minister’s initiative to stop the issuance of tourist visas to Russians and reports of restricted access for Russians to the Vincennes Castle in France, Peskov said: "As a rule, such statements come from the countries that we have designated as unfriendly." "Their unfriendly attitude makes some of them forget everything and say things similar to what we heard from Europe about 80 years ago," the Kremlin spokesman noted. He was hopeful, however, that those making such statements would come to their senses.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said earlier that EU countries should ban the issuance of tourist visas to Russian nationals. According to her, visiting Europe is a privilege and not a human right. The Finnish Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that the country could introduce restrictions if a large number of Russians sought to travel to other European countries using visas issued by Finland.