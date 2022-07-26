Jewish Agency for Israel’s fate is legal issue — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The fate of the Jewish Agency for Israel in Russia is a legal issue that is under Justice Ministry’s jurisdiction, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a Solovyov Live TV broadcast on Tuesday.

"This is a Justice Ministry issue, according to my information. This is a legal issue, certainly," Zakharova said.

A source in Moscow’s Basmanny District Court told TASS on July 21 that the court had received a lawsuit from the Russian Justice Ministry demanding that the Jewish Agency, which has the status of an autonomous non-profit organization in Russia, be shut down. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid held an urgent meeting on the matter. The meeting resulted in a decision to send an Israeli government delegation to Russia in the near future. The delegation's task will be to ensure the continuation of the Jewish Agency's activities in Russia.

The Jewish Agency for Israel is an international organization dealing with issues related to repatriation to Israel, assistance to returnees and the affairs of the global Jewish community. The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on July 5 that the Russian government had demanded the agency end its activities in Russia. No reason for the demand was provided.