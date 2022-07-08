Moscow legislator gets jail time for spreading fake news about Russian army

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. A Moscow city lawmaker has become the first person in Russia convicted for spreading fake reports about the country’s army, the capital’s Meshchansky district court told TASS on Friday.

"The court found Alexey Gorinov guilty of publicly disseminating deliberately false information about the Russian armed forces while abusing his official position," the court’s press service said, adding that Gorinov will serve his seven-year prison term in a penal colony for the offence that carries a maximum 10-year jail sentence.

On March 15, Gorinov said at a meeting of municipal lawmakers that any entertainment and leisure activities for Muscovites were inadmissible "during combat actions on the territory of a sovereign neighboring state." He was arrested on April 27.