Russia reaffirms readiness to ensure export of Ukrainian grain to UN — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed food security with Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths during a phone call on June 27 and underscored that Russia is ready to assist in safe export of the Ukrainian grain.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its principal readiness to fully implement its export obligations - in particular, on supply of grain and fertilizers, which is currently being obstructed by the illegal unilateral sanctions, and to assist in safe export of the Ukrainian grain," Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement, published Tuesday.

Vershinin also stated during the phone call that Russia not blocking Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

"It was noted that Russia has never blocked Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, but their use is currently impossible because they were mined by Kiev," the Foreign Ministry added.

The sides also discussed humanitarian aid to Syria in accordance with the international law.