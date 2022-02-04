Russia outraged by OSCE officials’ remarks on situation around DW - Russian mission

VIENNA, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian side is outraged by OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro’s commentary about Russia’s response measures against Germany’s Deutsche Welle (DW) media company that followed the ban on RT DE broadcasting in Germany, the Russian permanent mission to the OSCE said on Friday.

"We have read with indignation OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro’s commentary about the response measures taken by the Russian side against Deutsche Welle. It is an obvious selective approach to the mandate and a demonstration of utter unprofessionalism and open political bias in the assessment of the situation," it said. "The representative opted to turn a blind eye on the flagrant violation of the Organization’s fundamental principles of the freedom of expression and access to information by the German authorities, which demonstratively ignored the principles of the European Convention on Transfrontier Television, which Germany is a signatory to. But she did not hesitate to raise her voice at Russia’s response measures.".