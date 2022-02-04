Russia, China seriously concerned over creation of AUKUS pact — joint statement

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and China are seriously concerned over the creation of the AUKUS pact between the US, the UK, and Australia, which envisages deeper cooperation between its members in areas that affect strategic stability, says the joint statement of Moscow and Beijing adopted on Friday.

"The sides are seriously concerned about the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom (AUKUS), which provides for deeper cooperation between its members in areas involving strategic stability, in particular their decision to initiate cooperation in the field of nuclear-powered submarines," the statement reads.

As the document says, "Russia and China believe that such actions are contrary to the objectives of security and sustainable development of the Asia-Pacific region, increase the danger of an arms race in the region, and pose serious risks of nuclear proliferation."

"The sides strongly condemn such moves and call on AUKUS participants to fulfill their nuclear and missile non-proliferation commitments in good faith and to work together to safeguard peace, stability, and development in the region," the joint statement says.

On September 15, 2021, Australia, the UK, and the US announced the creation of a new trilateral security partnership called AUKUS, under which Australia was to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with the help of the US technologies with the first of them expected to enter service in 2036.

Under the deal, Australia also plans to furnish its armed forces with US cruise missiles.