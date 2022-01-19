Senator has reason to view Facebook’s blocking of Russian delegation’s page as deliberate

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. There are reasons to believe that Facebook deliberately blocked the page of Russia’s delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Commission on Information Policy Alexey Pushkov told TASS.

A spokesperson for Facebook owner Meta Platforms said earlier that the company apologized for the inconvenience as the page had been blocked automatically by mistake. "However, a number of questions remain to be answered. First, why the automatic system’s mistake occurred at a time when everyone’s attention was focused on talks on security guarantees for Russia and the OSCE and Russia’s position on the issue. Second, why was it a nameless representative who offered apologies instead of a statement by the company’s top officials, given that it was the page of an official Russian delegation that had been blocked and not an individual account," Pushkov explained. "Third, why did the automatic system block a page where official documents were posted?" he added.

Pushkov noted that Facebook had earlier repeatedly violated Russian laws and regulations, refusing to delete banned content and blocking Russian news outlets and individual users.

Earlier, Facebook limited access to the Russian delegation’s official page. Russia’s telecom watchdog demanded on January 16 that the account be immediately unblocked, saying that the blocking was "an act of censorship, prohibited under the Russian Constitution." Facebook unblocked the Russian delegation’s page on January 17.

A source close to the watchdog told TASS that "the possibility of slowing Facebook down in Russia has been discussed.".