NATO foreign ministers’ conference to mount tensions around Ukraine - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. By declaring its plans to hold an extraordinary virtual conference of foreign ministers ahead of the NATO-Russia Council’s meeting, the North Atlantic Alliance is trying to increase tensions around the internal Ukrainian conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Tuesday.

"We expect such steps from the alliance. Usually, the NATO-Russia Council was always preceded either by the meetings of the NATO-Ukraine Commission or the meetings of the North Atlantic Council. These are some signals that NATO is sending to us that they are concerned about the alleged concentration of Russian forces," Grushko said.

"All this fits into their line aimed at increasing tensions around the internal Ukrainian crisis, the line of portraying Russia as a party to the conflict. There is nothing surprising here," the senior diplomat said.

Earlier the alliance announced that NATO top diplomats would hold an extraordinary virtual meeting on January 7 to address Russia’s requirements relating to European security issues. The NATO-Russia Council meeting is scheduled for January 12 in Brussels.

Last time the Council was convened in the summer of 2019, with no practical results achieved. On January 12-13, Brussels will also host a meeting of the NATO Military Committee at the level of chiefs of defense.