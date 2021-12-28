New START extension seen as major result of work on strategic stability in 2021

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The five-year extension of the New START Treaty was a major result of the Russian foreign ministry’s work in the sphere of strategic stability in 2021, the ministry said on Tuesday, summing up the results of its work in the outgoing year.

"A major result of efforts in the sphere of maintaining strategic stability was the five-year extension of the Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms," it said.

Apart from that, "Russian-US dialogue on the corresponding topic was resumed" under the agreement reached at the Geneva summit in June, the ministry noted.

The New START Treaty was signed in 2010 and entered into force on February 5, 2011. Moscow and Washington exchanged diplomatic notes on an agreement to extend New START on January 26, and on February 3 the Russian foreign ministry and the US embassy exchanged notes on the completion of domestic procedures to enforce the New START extension agreement.