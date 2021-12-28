‘Positive momentum’: Ambassador upbeat on Russian-Slovenian relations

LJUBLJANA, December 28. /TASS/. Ties between Moscow and Ljubljana have retained a ‘positive momentum’ despite the anti-Russian rhetoric in some countries, Russian Ambassador to Slovenia Timur Eyvazov said in an interview with a TASS correspondent.

"In spite of the complicated international situation, and at times escalated anti-Russian rhetoric which we, unfortunately, observe in some countries, the relations between Russia and Slovenia retain their positive momentum," the envoy said. "I will repeat myself if I say that Slovenia, as you know, is a member of NATO and the European Union. In spite of the escalation of the anti-Russian rhetoric within the framework of these unions, so far, we have managed to retain relations with Slovenia on a good level," he explained.

In response to a question about the events planned next year marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the diplomat said that the central events "will be, of course, the festivities at the Russian Chapel on the Vrsic Pass and simultaneously with this the Day of Russian-Slovenian friendship will be held." "We hope that high-level delegations will participate both on the Russian and on the Slovenian sides. So far, it is too early to divulge all the details, but we are planning an entire range of events that are now being worked out. The idea is that the celebration of the anniversary of Russian-Slovenian diplomatic relations should include three components: political contacts, cultural exchanges, and an economic component. We are working on holding events with regards to each of these elements which on the whole will organically shape the program of this anniversary year," the Russian ambassador said.