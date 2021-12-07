Russia to continue to help Mali enhance its army’s combat effectiveness — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russia will continue to assist Mali in its fight against terrorism and will further help enhance its army’s combat effectiveness, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday following a terror attack in that country.

"Moscow strongly condemns the barbarous act committed by terrorist forces in friendly Mali. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of those killed and wish the soonest recovery to those injured. We support the Mali government’s intention to take all necessary measures to ensure security, detain and punish those responsible for the crimes," the ministry stressed.

The ministry expressed solidarity with Mali in its efforts to combat the terrorist threat. "Russia will continue to support collective efforts geared to combat terrorism in the Sahara-Sahel region, to offer practical assistance to the countries of this region, including Mali, in terms of enhancing combat effectiveness of their armed forces, training servicemen and law enforcers," the ministry said.

A terror attack killing more than 30 people, including women and children, was committed in Mali’s Mopti region, which borders Burkina Faso and Mauritania. Mopti is home to the Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin group, which was established in the spring of 2017 and has close ties with Al Qaeda (outlawed in Russia).