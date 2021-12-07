Putin has no plans to offer Biden to join Normandy Four group — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to offer US President Joe Biden to join the Normandy Four group (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) during their video conference talks on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Channel One.

"He [Biden] is unlikely to receive such an offer from President Putin. It is a self-sufficient platform," Peskov pointed out.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the Normandy Four group’s effectiveness has been "rather low" because of Kiev’s reluctance to implement the Minsk Agreements. Until now, Paris and Berlin have been convinced that the group is self-sufficient, the Russian presidential spokesman stressed. "There is no need to expand it," he said.