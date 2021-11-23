Putin expresses condolences over death of North Macedonians in bus crash in Bulgaria

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to his North Macedonian counterpart Stevo Pendarovski due to the death of North Macedonian citizens in a bus crash in Bulgaria.

"Please accept our deep condolences in connection with the deaths of your country's citizens, including children and teenagers, in a road accident in Bulgaria," the text of the telegram published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday reads. Putin asked to "convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and his wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured."

A tourist bus from North Macedonia crashed and caught fire on the Struma highway in Bulgaria on Tuesday. The accident occurred at about 02:00 am (03:00 am Moscow time), killing 45 people, including 12 children. Seven bus passengers, two women and five men, were hospitalized in Sofia. Operational and investigative actions are continuing at the scene of the incident.