Russia ready to facilitate Belarus-EU dialogue on migrant crisis - deputy envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, November 16. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to facilitate an equal dialogue between Belarus and the European Union on the migrant situation on the border, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

According to her, "the situation in Belarus is a striking example of how destabilizing foreign interference and <...> the use of double standards can be," she pointed out. "The same goes for the migrant situation." "We believe that the European Union should abandon double standards when resolving the issue and be responsible for its actions," the Russian diplomat noted.

"As for the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border, a sustainable solution can only be found through an equal dialogue with Minsk," Evstigneeva emphasized. "If Brussels is ready for it, we are ready to facilitate it," she added.

Tensions sparked by migrants seeking to enter Poland, Lithuania and Latvia via Belarus exploded on November 8. Several hundred people arrived on the Belarusian-Polish border. EU states claim that Minsk is deliberately escalating the crisis and are calling for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in turn, blamed the situation on the Western countries whose actions forced people to flee their war-torn homelands.