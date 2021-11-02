Russia, Azerbaijan adopt border demarcation plan for 2022 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia and Azerbaijan at a meeting of the joint Russian-Azerbaijani demarcation commission in Pyatigorsk have approved a plan for 2022, as follows from the Russian Foreign Ministry's news release following the commission's tenth meeting.

"The list of issues discussed included the process of demarcation of the state border between Russia and Azerbaijan and the commission's plan for 2022," the Foreign Ministry said.

Also, the sides stated that the commission's plan for 2021 had been implemented in full.

"The meeting was held in the spirit of an open dialogue and mutual understanding. The commission's next meeting will be held in Azerbaijan," the Foreign Ministry said.