Russian, US diplomats discuss developments in Sudan - Foreign Ministry statement

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov had a phone call with US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman, during which he noted that intervention in Sudan’s internal affairs is unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.

"During the phone call, the sides discussed the recent development in the Republic of Sudan. The Russian side underscored the need for prompt stabilization of the situation, settlement of the existing intra-Sudanese controversies via an inclusive dialogue with involvement of all political forces in the interest of achievement of a national accord and the resolution of urgent social and economic problems of Sudan," the Ministry said in its statement, adding that the Russian side "emphasized the unacceptability of external intervention in the internal affairs of this country."

Moscow also confirmed its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance to the friendly Sudanese people, the Ministry said.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the US.

On October 25, the Sudanese Army deposed civilian authorities, arrested a group of ministers, led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as a number of officials and political figures. Armored vehicles were brought to the capital city of Khartoum; all the entrances and exits to the city have been blockaded, the international airport has been surrounded and blockaded, the state broadcasting building has been taken control of. Later, the military declared the dissolution of the Sovereign Council and the government, announced a state of emergency, as well as the suspension of a number of articles in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration.