Russia regrets absence of various Afghan ethnopolitical forces at Moscow talks — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 25. / TASS /. Russia expressed regret that the Afghan ethnopolitical forces, except the Taliban (banned in Russia), were not widely represented in the Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"We regret that we have not managed to invite and ensure the presence of other ethnopolitical forces [of Afghanistan during the Moscow format talks]," the Russian diplomat said.

"That is just the beginning, further work is underway. But anyway, let us respect the other state as we expect the same attitude to ourselves. The Afghans should have the final say in terms of the composition of their delegation," Kabulov noted.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat pointed out that the absence of the representatives of other ethnopolitical forces did not in any way affect the course of the Moscow negotiations on Afghanistan.