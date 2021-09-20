CPRF leader pleased with party’s election results

MOSCOW, September 20./TASS/. CPRF (Communist Party of the Russian Federation) leader Gennady Zyuganov said on Monday that his party appears to have done well at the 2021 legislative elections.

"The Communist Party together with the left patriotic forces performed quite successfully at these elections," Zyuganov told a news conference. The reason is that the party came up with "a full-fledged program, a development budget and 12 key laws that will help the country get out of a systemic crisis," the party leader said.

"We were heard by remote parts of Russia first of all, not only responding to our appeals but also turning out en masse [to the polling stations] on [September] 19," the politician added. He drew attention to the fact that the vote-counting began from the Far East, where, according to him, United Russia ceded a number of positions. "We have practically the same results from Sakhalin to Tomsk (Siberia), which gives us grounds to state that the wind of freedom and revival of the country is now blowing from the east," Zyuganov stressed.