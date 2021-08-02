Russia and Namibia introduce visa-free travel — embassy

PRETORIA, August 2. / TASS /. An agreement on a visa-free regime between Russia and Namibia entered into effect on Monday, expanding the opportunities for Russians to visit the southern African country, the Russian Embassy in Namibia reported.

"Citizens of Russia would be able to enter Namibia and stay there without visas for 90 days every 180 days unless the purpose of their entry is labor, education or permanent residence in the country," Russian Ambassador to Namibia Valery Utkin told TASS, noting that "the same rights were granted to [the African country’s] citizens when visiting Russia."

According to the envoy, the initiative to conclude an agreement came from the Russian side during Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s official visit to Namibia in March 2018. "The agreement testifies to the traditions of friendship and cooperation between our countries as well as a high level of mutual respect and trust," Utkin noted. "I hope that it will contribute to facilitating contacts in various fields, including tourism, promoting ties between people, business communities, and organizations."

Currently, some restrictive measures to combat the COVID-19 remain in force in Namibia. At the same time, those arriving in Namibia, including tourists, should present a certificate in English confirming the negative COVID-19 test result at the airport, which is valid for 72 hours.