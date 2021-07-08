Taliban vows not to allow Afghan territory to be used for attack on Russia

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) claimed it won’t allow using the territory of Afghanistan for actions, aimed against Russia and neighboring countries.

"We came [to Moscow] to talk about the current situation in Afghanistan with the Russian side, and also to assure them that we are committed that we will not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against Russia, the neighboring countries and other countries," Taliban representative Mohammad Sohail Shaheen told TASS Thursday.

According to the representative, the Taliban seeks to discuss the situation in northern Afghanistan, after a significant portion of border regions came under the movement’s control.

He disclosed that the Taliban delegation was able to exchange opinions with the Russian side and discuss options for the prompt settlement of the conflict.

Mohammad Sohail Shaheen added that the delegation wanted to hear opinions and proposals of the Russian side and learn what Russia expects from the movement in this particular situation that currently happens in Afghanistan.

Therefore, the sides exchanged their opinions on many issues, including the intra-Afhgan talks and ways to speed up the settlement process in order to achieve resolution as soon as possible, the representative said.