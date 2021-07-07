Russian-US strategic stability talks to be held in Europe in a few weeks, says ambassador

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. Russian-US consultations on arms control are planned to be held in Europe in a few weeks, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.

"Very soon, in a few weeks in Europe, there will be a round of consultations between senior officials of United States and Russia on this issue, we have to sit together, we have to realize what kind of threats we face," he said.

Russian Ambassador hopes that Moscow and Washington can reach a compromise on the issue of arms control.

"I don't know how long we'll be on our way to a compromise. <…> I hope that everything will be fine and our teams will reach a compromise," he said when asked to assess the prospects of Russia-US dialogue on arms control.

On June 16, Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden held their first meeting in Geneva. In a joint statement, the leaders said that the sides plan to launch comprehensive bilateral dialogue on strategic stability, which will be substantive and energetic.

In addition, Russia and the US plan to launch consultations on cyber security, prisoner exchange and arms control. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier this week that Moscow plans to discuss the whole range of US arms that Russia has concerns about, including the prospects of the deployment of US intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe, the Asia-Pacific and in space, as well as US hypersonic weapons.