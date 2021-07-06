Russia warns provocateurs might ‘get clocked in the nose’ over ‘games’ in the Black Sea

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Provocateurs, who will continue playing their games in the Black Sea, will get what is coming to them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the journal International Affairs on Tuesday, commenting on the situation with the British warship.

Those, who are engaged in these games, are provocateurs, the senior Russian diplomat stressed.

"With provocateurs it’s essential to speak as straightforwardly as possible, spelling out in detail, why they would be better off leaving their provocations aside next time and staying away from that area because they will get clocked in the nose," the high-ranking Russian diplomat emphasized.

"The risks of conflicts may further mount. The Black Sea is not a place, where such games are permissible," Ryabkov warned.

The use of force against a state border intruder is political decision issue, the Russian deputy foreign minister noted.

"What was spelled out at the Direct Line with the President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] signaled that the whole matter was absolutely serious," he stressed.

"The crux of the problem is that Great Britain and, naturally, the United States seek to pander to Kiev even in situations that are brimming with conflict. The high conflict potential of this topic is obvious to everyone," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.

Incident with UK warship in Black Sea

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on June 23 that the Black Sea Fleet jointly with the border guards of the Federal Security Service (FSB) halted a violation of the state border by the UK Navy’s guided missile destroyer - HMS Defender - off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent in the Black Sea.

The British warship ventured three kilometers into Russia’s territorial waters. A Russian coast guard ship fired warning shots, while a Su-24M fighter jet dropped bombs along the UK warship’s path to chase it out of Crimean waters.

The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the UK destroyer’s operations as a gross violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and urged the British side to investigate the warship crew’s actions.