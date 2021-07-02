Northern Fleet is testing submarines' weapons at great depths in Barents, Norwegian seas

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia's Northern Fleet has begun to test systems and weapons of its submarines at maximum depths of about 500 meters in the Barents and Norwegian seas.

"The Northern Fleet's submarines have launched a special exercise to test the systems and weapons of submarines in deep areas of the Barents and Norwegian Seas," the feet's press service has said.

Participating in the exercise are crews of several submarines, including fourth-generation subs. The exercise is a routine one and will last for several days.

"The deep-sea tests are being held at depths of more than 500 meters, some of which are the maximum ones for most current submarines," the press-service said.

The Northern Fleet's emergencies detachment provides search and rescue support.